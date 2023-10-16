Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into ‘fake’ registrations at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Following the exposé of the registration of fake patients at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday slammed the AAP government in Punjab for launching a faulty health model in the state.

Bajwa said Patiala Deputy Commissioner had ordered a special audit after the revelation that an Aam Aadmi Clinic in the district had been allegedly registering fake patients. As per the news report, under its flagship health project, the AAP government offers Rs 50 per patient to the doctors deputed at these clinics.

However, a doctor gets a fixed salary of around Rs 63,000 per month. A clinical assistant and a pharmacist get a minimum salary of Rs 11,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively.

“The possibility of some bigger scam with the complicity of some highly placed officials in the Health Department cannot be ruled out. It is an open loot of Punjab taxpayers’ money. A thorough probe or a special audit into the alleged scam must be conducted at all the mohalla and Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state,” Bajwa added.

The Leader of Opposition said ever since the AAP got hold of power, it has been bent upon replicating the defective Delhi health model in Punjab.

