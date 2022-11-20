Bajwa slams CM over 'anti-farmer' remarks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has accused farmers of holding the state government to ransom by blocking roads and staging dharnas, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said during its eight-month tenure, the AAP government in Punjab had failed to address the genuine demands of farmers.

Bajwa said farmers were holding dharnas because the AAP government and the Union Government back-stabbed them on several issues, including the legalisation of the MSP, cancellation of cases registered against farmers, failure to pay compensation and keep promises, including providing cash incentive for stubble management and procuring moong dal at the MSP among others.

“How can the AAP government that has betrayed farmers on various occasions, defame them for holding dharnas? To stage a protest is not farmers’ choice. They are doing this in despair as their demands have not been met,” Bajwa added.

Bajwa said Mann should also come clean on his comments on how certain farmers’ organisations were holding protests for monetary considerations.

“It’s time for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to either reveal the names of those farmers’ organisations, which have been holding these protest demonstrations to seek monetary benefits or should take back such unsubstantiated comments,” Bajwa added.