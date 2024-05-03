Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa spells out Congress vision for Amritsar’s development

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa visited Amritsar in support of party candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing mediapersons, Bajwa blamed that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was bent on altering the Constitution of India ending reservations, if voted to power again.

He said the vision of the Congress was to cover every segment of society, decreasing the growing unemployment in the country and increasing the income of poor families. He specially mentioned about the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor family.

He also emphasised on revival of the ‘silk trade route’ through Attari-Wagah land route that was lying defunct as a fallout of 2019 Pulwama attack, leading to severely hitting the livelihood of scores of people linked to the trade in this border state.

He said the Congress had assured “Sabko Swaasthya Adhikaar (universal right to health) in its manifesto, Rs 25 lakh universal health coverage, with free diagnostics, medicines, treatment, and surgery.”

He criticised the BJP on its failure to address the cause of farmers. “The Congress was committed to implement the MSP as per Dr MS Swaminathan’s recommendations. The party also guaranteed to set the national minimum wage at Rs 400 per day, including MGNREGA workers. Similarly, the Congress would abolish the Agniveer scheme and revert to the old Army recruitment policy,” he said.

When asked about several Congress leaders shifting their allegiance to other parties, he said those who were committed to Congress ideology, having true emotions for Punjab were with the Congress only. “This time, it would be a landslide victory for Congress, better than the last polls”, he said.

On Congress’ star campaigners, he said cricketer-turned-politician and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu would come to Amritsar to campaign in support of Aujla shortly. Sidhu, at present, is engaged for IPL cricket as a commentator. Meanwhile, Aujla also spoke about the works done during his tenure as MP in Amritsar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Partap Singh Bajwa