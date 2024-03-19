Bajwa takes on govt over constable killing

Chandigarh, March 18

After a police constable was killed in a village near Mukerian, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday rebuked the state government’s claim of all geared up to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

“The Election Commission on March 16 announced the election schedule and consequently the code of conduct came into force. On March 17, a Punjab Police constable, Amritpal Singh, was killed at Mansoorpur village of the Mukerian sub-division by a petty gangster, Sukhwinder Singh. The incident exposed the AAP government’s false claims about controlling crime in the state,” Bajwa added.

The senior Congress leader said despite raising the issue of growing gun culture in the state umpteen times, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, has failed miserably to show seriousness on the issue. The family of the deceased constable has also condemned the AAP-led state government for its inefficiency in reining in gangsters.

“If the policemen cannot protect themselves, then how could they ensure the safety of the people of the state,” Bajwa asked.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Partap Singh Bajwa