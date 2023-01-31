Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa: Why no action against Dr Vijay Singla, Fauja Singh Sarari?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has slammed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government for its alleged doublespeak on corruption, claiming that no action had been taken against former Cabinet ministers Fauja Singh Sarari and Dr Vijay Singla.

Bajwa recalled that Mann had himself announced action against former Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla over corruption. Subsequently, the minister was dropped from the Cabinet and arrested. “However, Singla continues to be a member of AAP. This shows that the entire exercise of expelling the minister from the Cabinet was a mere sham and a political drama only to garner votes in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll,” he said.

Bajwa said Sarari’s case was similar. Though the Opposition kept on demanding his resignation for a long time, he continued to enjoy the status of a Cabinet minister.

“It was only after pressure from the Opposition that Sarari finally had to quit. However, till date no action has been initiated against him,” added Bajwa.

Meanwhile, the LoP said the AAP government should concede that the law and order situation in the state had collapsed and drug menace had increased under its rule. “AAP’s own supporter has been killed allegedly by drug peddlers. When will the AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Mann wake up from deep slumber if not now?” asked Bajwa.

