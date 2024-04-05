Patiala girl death case: Bakery registered under yet another name on food app

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, April 4
In another twist in the death case of 10-year-old Manvi, who died due to suspected food poisoning soon after eating a cake, it has come to light that Kanha Bakery also known as Cake Kanha had registered itself on another food app under the name of Krishna Group from Rajasthan.
The matter came to light when the team comprising Food Safety Officer Jaswinder Singh and SHO Anaj Mandi police station Gurmeet Singh began investigating the matter. Representatives of Zomato were summoned to gather information about the registration process.
“During the investigation it has come to light that Cake Kanha was registered as Krishna Group. Its antecedents are being verified, said Gurmeet.
Jaswinder added that the bakery papers were applied under the name of Krishna Group and cakes were routed to New India Bakery in Adalat Bazar while the online orders were being placed at Cake Kanha. When asked whether it was done to save taxes, Jaswinder said, “Currently, the investigation is on and nothing cannot be ruled out yet.”
Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the identity of the person who delivered the cake to the family. Victim’s mother Kajal said the delivery boy named Surjit Singh had delivered the cake. “So many delivery boys having the name of Surjit Singh were paraded by the police and I was asked to identify them. The person who had delivered the cake was wearing a turban whereas those paraded were clean-shaven men,” said Kajal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...