Patiala girl death case: Bakery registered under yet another name on food app

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, April 4

In another twist in the death case of 10-year-old Manvi, who died due to suspected food poisoning soon after eating a cake, it has come to light that Kanha Bakery also known as Cake Kanha had registered itself on another food app under the name of Krishna Group from Rajasthan.

The matter came to light when the team comprising Food Safety Officer Jaswinder Singh and SHO Anaj Mandi police station Gurmeet Singh began investigating the matter. Representatives of Zomato were summoned to gather information about the registration process.

“During the investigation it has come to light that Cake Kanha was registered as Krishna Group. Its antecedents are being verified, said Gurmeet.

Jaswinder added that the bakery papers were applied under the name of Krishna Group and cakes were routed to New India Bakery in Adalat Bazar while the online orders were being placed at Cake Kanha. When asked whether it was done to save taxes, Jaswinder said, “Currently, the investigation is on and nothing cannot be ruled out yet.”

Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the identity of the person who delivered the cake to the family. Victim’s mother Kajal said the delivery boy named Surjit Singh had delivered the cake. “So many delivery boys having the name of Surjit Singh were paraded by the police and I was asked to identify them. The person who had delivered the cake was wearing a turban whereas those paraded were clean-shaven men,” said Kajal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.