Bakery was registered under different name

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh today visited the house of 10-year-old Manvi, who had died due to suspected food poisoning after eating a birthday cake on March 24. He was accompanied by officials of Food Safety and Health Departments and police. After condoling the death, he said detail investigation had been initiated into the matter. “We will find out what happened to Manvi and the guilty will not be spared,” said Balbir.

It has come to light that the main accused, Gurmeet Singh, owner of Kanha Bakery, had registered the bakery with a food delivery App as Cloud Kitchen. Following the incident, the food delivery app revoked the name of the bakery from its platform.

The family said the name of the bakery in the bill and the actual shop were different, indicating that it could have been a fly-by-night eatery. Meanwhile, a former food delivery employee said all cake orders of Kahna Bakery were routed to New India Bakery. He said the place where the cakes were prepared was unhygienic with rats roaming around on the premises.

District Health Officer Vijay Kumar maintained that the health teams did not find rats on the premises where the cakes were being prepared. He added that the samples had been sent to a laboratory for testing and the report might arrive in a week.

