Balachaur youth stuck in Russia-Ukraine war zone

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 8

Narayan Singh (22) from Garlon Bet village, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, is one of the seven youths who was forcibly sent to the Ukraine war zone. His family members are anxiously awaiting his return.

Lakhwinder Singh, brother of Narayan Singh, said he had spoken with his brother 15 days ago. He said Narayan had gone to Russia on December 26 and was supposed to come home after a month. He said, “Narayan used to call almost daily when he reached Russia. Suddenly, he stopped calling and we didn’t hear from him for a month. Around 15 days ago, he talked to our mother and told the harassment they all had been going through.”

Lakhwinder said their father owned one acre land.

