Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP MLAs virtually on Sunday

Balancing act: 5 from Malwa, 4 from Majha

Saravjit Kaur

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 19

While choosing the ministers, the AAP government has tried to strike a regional balance. Five ministers — Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Dr Vijay Singla and Harjot Singh Bains — have been picked from Malwa (69 Assembly seats), while four — Harbhajan Singh ETO, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal — are from Majha (25 seats). Brahm Shankar Jimpa is the lone minister from Doaba (23 seats).

Aman Arora

The AAP had won 66 seats in Malwa, 10 in Doaba and 16 in Majha region.

Only one woman legislator, Dr Baljit Kaur, has found place in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet. In an 11-member Cabinet (including the Chief Minister), this accounts for just nine per cent representation. A total of 13 women won the recently held Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, with 11 of them being from the AAP alone.

Ever since the government has been formed, it was believed the AAP would give more representation to women, and names of two women MLAs — Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur — were doing the rounds for inclusion in the Cabinet.

But what gives hope of change is the fact that this is the youngest Cabinet formed in the state, with the average age of all ministers, including Bhagwant Mann, being 47 years. The youngest minister, Harjot Singh Bains, is just 31 years old.

The non-inclusion of some other prominent MLAs such as Sunam MLA Aman Arora and Budhlada MLA Budh Ram, too, has created a flutter in political circles. All of them were present at today's ceremony and said they would abide by the party high command's decision.

Arora may have been left out as two MLAs from Sangrur — Chief Minister Mann and Harpal Cheema — are already in the Cabinet. The MLA from Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who was also a front-runner for a Cabinet berth, will be the Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The election for the Speaker are scheduled for Monday.

Those left out

  • Some key MLAs such as Aman Arora, Budh Ram, Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur who were among front-runners did not make the cut
  • Arora has apparently been left out as two MLAs from Sangrur district — CM Mann and Cheema — are already in the Cabinet
  • Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who was also a front-runner for a Cabinet berth, will be the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Excise policy extended for 3 months

The Punjab Government has decided to extend the 2021-22 excise policy, which ends later this month, for three more months. The policy has been extended from April 1 to June 30. A notice in this regard has been issued to all officers of excise and taxation. The new excise policy, which the AAP government wants to use to rake in additional money, will be brought before June 30, and will be implemented till March 31, 2023. The government has been saying it wants to increase the revenue substantially, from existing Rs. 5,600 crore per annum. TNS

