In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Wednesday, MP Balbir Singh Seechewal was overwhelmed as the request made by him to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to be given all documents in Punjabi was fulfilled.

In a recent meeting, he had told the V-P that he was facing problems as documents were being given to the members in Hindi and English only. He had said since his mother tongue was Punjabi, it would be easier for him if he got all documents in Punjabi.

In his speech, Seechewal welcomed the new Chairman and thanked him. He congratulated all Punjabis on this development. He also thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for sending him to the Rajya Sabha to represent Punjab.

Seechewal mentioned that former Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had also asked why a Member of Parliament should have to stand up and ask for documents in his mother tongue. Naidu was very active in promoting regional languages. — TNS

Bring culprits to book: Ludhiana MP

Raising the issue of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in the Lok Sabha, Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh on Wednesday urged the Home Ministry to step in and bring the culprits to the book

Asserting that since Moosewala’s killers are sitting in Canada, the US and Pakistan, he said: “The Punjab Police are good but the state govt there has failed… the Centre should take the matter in its hand.”

