Balbir Singh Sr scholarship scheme for Punjab players soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The state government will start the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior scholarship scheme which will offer a monthly stipend to state players claiming first three positions in national championships (only for open nationals). Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer revealed this here today.

Under the scheme, the medal winners at senior national level will get Rs 8,000 per month for a period of one year and the players who win medals at junior national events will get a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month for one year. An annual budget of Rs 12.5 crore has been reserved by the Sports Department for this scheme.