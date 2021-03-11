Balwant Rajoana's sister to contest Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection as SAD-BSP candidate

Karam Prakash
Patiala, June 4
A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their candidate, Kamaldeep Kaur, the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, on Saturday said he will contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection.
She, after meeting Rajoana in Patiala Central Jail, said her brother had already consented to the idea of her being contesting the elections.
Soon after she met Rajoana, the Shiromani Akali Dal announced Kamaldeep Kaur’s name as the party candidate.
Balwant Singh Rajoana, who convicted for his part in assassinating former Chief Minister Beant Singh, is lodged in Patiala Central Jail.
Kaur earlier said senior leaders of SAD had met her at her residence in Ludhiana on Saturday morning about her entering in the elections fray on SAD ticket scheduled on June 23.
Talking to media, she emphasised that all Sikh organisations should come forward to support the fight for the release of Sikh prisoners, who had already completed their sentences.
The current development is also seen in the light of a meeting between SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal and SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjeet Singh Mann, on Friday.
