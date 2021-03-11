Balwinder Singh Sandhu's killing an attempt to create terror in Punjab, claims Tarn Taran SSP

Tarn Taran, August 12
After the interrogation of gangster Gurwinder Singh alias Baba alias Raja, a resident of Peeran Bad (Gurdaspur), in Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s murder case, the Tarn Taran police have termed it as an attempt to create terror in the state.
Next course of action
The police said that their next course of action is to bring Inderjit Singh, a resident of Raishiana village of Tarn Taran district, on production warrant. He is lodged in Central Jail, Amritsar. The police said Gurwinder’s revelations would be corroborated by Inderjit Singh who did the recce of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
Balwinder Singh, who fought bravely against terrorism in Punjab, was awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President.
Gurwinder Singh, along with his two associates, was arrested by Verowal police (Tarn Taran) on August 9. Gurwinder is a close associate of gangsters Sukhpreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, and Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bikhariwal, a prime suspect in the murder case.
Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SSP, Tarn Taran, said that during interrogation, Gurwinder revealed that they killed Balwinder to create terror in the state. The SSP said the gangsters had planned to kill some resident of Ludhiana, but later they decided to target Balwinder.
The SSP said that Sukhdeep Singh Bura of Kharal (Gurdaspur) and Gurjit Singh Bhaa of Lakhanpal (Gurdaspur) were the shooters in Balwinder’s killing. They were supplied weapons by Gurwinder.
Gurwinder — on the instructions of Sukh Bhikhariwal — had kept the weapons in Kathunangal (Amritsar) from where these were collected by Bura and Bhaa.
Jagdish Kaur, Balwinder’s wife, didn’t accept that the motive of her husband’s murder was to create terror. She said that her husband was killed for his fight against terrorists in Punjab.
