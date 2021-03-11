Davinder Bambiha gang member Happy Bhullar held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested gangster Happy Bhullar of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

AGTF officials confirmed the move, but did not disclose from where he was arrested. The police are likely to share his arrest details on Wednesday.

Sources said the police were carrying out a crackdown on gangs amidst fear of renewed gang war after Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.

Meanwhile, the Bambiha gang in a post on the social media warned the police of facing consequences if Bhullar was harmed in any way. The post claimed that the police had picked up Happy two days ago.

#punjab police