Faridkot: Bambiha gang member held for extortion

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 1

The State Special Operation Cell has arrested a member of the Bambiha group, allegedly involved in an extortion racket.

The police arrested Harjeet Singh, alias Pokhi, of Bargari, Faridkot, after registering a criminal case against three persons for extortion and possessing illegal weapons. The kingpin of the gang was Canada-based Sandeep Singh, alias Mani, an active member of the gang, said the police. Sandeep was running an extortion syndicate through his conduits in Kotkapura.

#Bambiha gang #Bargari #Faridkot