Mohali: Bambiha gang operative held, weapon seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

The State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang, Lovepreet Singh, alias Gagan Dhillon, of Faridkot.

Another suspect Harmanpreet Singh managed to give the police the slip. One .30 bore pistol and 5 rounds were seized from Lovepreet.

The police had received a tip-off about suspects associated with Canada-based gangster Prince Chauhan. They were running an extortion module, with their targets being businessmen, influential persons and members of the music industry in the state. Chauhan arranged illegal weapons for the gang members and delivered them to the operatives.

A case under Sections 384, 506, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 25(7) of the Arms Act had been registered against Zahar Singh, alias Prince Chauhan, a native of Khudda Lahora in Chandigarh. Harmanpreet Singh, alias Hammy, of Faridkot, Lovepreet Singh, alias Gagan Dhillon, and other unidentified members of the gang were also booked.

During preliminary inquiry, it has been learnt that Lovepreet had come in contact with Chauhan through Hammy.

Lovepreet and Hammy kept the arms and ammunition of the gang. Chauhan had tasked Lovepreet and Hammy with extorting and executing targeted killings of singers in the state.

Hammy has cases of attempt to murder registered against him. The police said raid were being conducted to arrest him and other members of the gang.

