Bambiha gang stakes 'claim' for gunning down Jarnail

Amritsar, May 25

A day after alleged gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight in Sathiala village, a social media post hinted at gang rivalry as the cause of murder.

Members of Bambiha gang had taken responsibility of the murder in a social media post and claimed that he was killed by two of their members — Doni Bal and Gopi Mahal.

Satinder Singh, Amritsar SSP (rural) said some of the suspects are yet to be identified. He added that the police would verify the role of Gopi Mahal before taking further action.

The social media post also pointed that Jarnail Singh was not the member of Gopi Ghanshampuria gang, but belonged to their rival group Jaggu Khoti and Harry Chatha group. The post was uploaded by Doni.

Meanwhile, the preliminary probe pointed out that the accused used 9mm pistols for killing Jarnail Singh. The police confiscated 17 empty shells of bullets from the spot.

Ajit Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that he along with his son, had gone to the flour mill and just as they reached the spot, four persons came in a car with faces covered and began firing at Jarnail Singh. As soon as he raised an alarm, the armed assailants fled the spot. “I rushed him to the hospital where the doctors on duty declared him brought dead.”

The Beas police have registered a case under Sections 302, 307 of the IPC and Arms Act against unknown persons.

The SSP added that when the police identified the suspects and launched a manhunt to nab Doni and his accomplices, he uploaded a post on social media taking responsibility for the murder.

“Doni belonged to the same village and so it is yet to be ascertained if the instance was an outcome of gang rivalry or it was personal enmity,” he further stated.