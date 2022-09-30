Bambiha gang's top shooter Chaska held from Jammu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Punjab Police today arrested Neeraj Chaska, a shooter of the Davinder Bambiha gang, from Jammu for his involvement in multiple murders, including the sensational killing of SOPU president Gurlal Brar, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here today.

The murder of Gurlal Brar, who was a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, triggered the rivalry between the Bambiha gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to spate of killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the National Capital Region. Gurlal Brar was shot dead outside a nightclub in Chandigarh in October 2020.

Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Neeraj Chaska, who is resident of Jaito in Faridkot, was the main shooter of the Bambiha gang. The group is being controlled by foreign-based gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial.

Lucky became the main handler of the Bambiha gang, after Davinder Bambiha was killed by the police in September 2016. Chaska had been absconding since 2019.

The DGP said in an ongoing intelligence-based operation, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the police, in coordination with Central agencies, arrested Chaska from Samba district in Jammu. The police have also recovered two foreign-made pistols, along with 17 live cartridges from his possession.

He said apart from Gurlal’s murder, Neeraj had been directly involved in at least four more killings, including that of kabaddi player Money, who was killed in Jaito town of Faridkot district on the directions of Amna Jaito lodged in Ferozepur Jail in August 2019. He also had role in the murders of Pardeep, alias Panja, and Rahul in Ambala in March 2021.

The DGP said Neeraj along with his associates had also killed Surjit Bouncer at Sector 38, Chandigarh, in March 2020. The Davinder Bambiha group had taken the responsibility of the murder on Facebook, claiming that Surjit Bouncer had been killed to avenge the killing of bouncer Amit Sharma at Saketri.

Yadav said further investigation and questioning of Neeraj would lead to the unravelling of more activities and plans of the Bambiha gang.

The interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi and his several aides revealed that on account of his involvement in the killing of Gurlal Brar, Neeraj was on the top of the hitlist of the Bishnoi gang.

Was wanted in Gurlal Brar murder case