Bambiha group warns Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The Bambiha group has issued a warning to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and an unnamed Punjabi singer for killing Sidhu Moosewala.

The FB post says the previous account of Devinder Bambiha group from France was discontinued and this is their new page.

“Run wherever u want. We will get you. It may take time but we will get you,” says the post.

The post reads, “Waheguru ji ka khalsa waheguru ji ki fateh sab sher bharava nu . Davinder bambiha france wali id band hogyi hain kuch reasons karke so fake ids to alert raho baki sidhuMoosewale de father ne jo keha assi ohna di haal da smarthan karde hain ki goldi brar lawrance nasha vachan te paise leke banda mara. Wala ne . TUsi sab ne note kitta hovegya jis din da sidhu de katal kand vich singers da na ( jo ki gupat rakhya hain hje tak ) aya os din de goldi brar de mara sab jooth sahmne aye ne te ehna walo koi pakh nai pesh kitta gya kyu ki ehna nu pata ehna bahut vada paap kitta jis di mafi ehna di maut to baad v ehna nu nai milni . Asi v eh clear karde hain sidhu de katla to badla jroor lavagye bhave time jina marji lag jave . Jo v banda jaggu , lawrance , te goldi brar da sath devegya ohnu v gaddi jroor chada gye . Goldi brar nu eh kehnde hain sant g da na leke gaal karan wala kadi kamjor be shara te nihathe te war nai karde te na he paise leke katal tu hrami kam kitta jis da harjana bahut bhari chukana pena tenu mankirat aulakh doshi hain sadi list vich sab to top te hain . Tenu milagye jaroor wait and watch all cowards wmk davinder bambiha group.”