Ban controversial textbooks on Sikh history: AAP

Chandigarh, February 24

The AAP has demanded an immediate withdrawal and ban on controversial textbooks of history for Class XII, levelling allegations against the Akali Dal-BJP and Congress governments for “tampering with the Sikh history”.

Party spokesperson and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy had been hatched to distort the facts about the Sikh history and that of Punjab and its martyrs. He said this misinformation and distorted facts were being served to the new generation, but the Congress and SAD-BJP governments did not care because they were only thinking of making money through ‘book mafia’ in collaboration with the private publishing houses. “That is why books with many mistakes are being sold for Rs 400 to the Class XII students,” it claimed. Sandhwan demanded withdrawal of the book and ban on certain such books. —

