Ban controversial textbooks on Sikh history: AAP

Chandigarh, February 24
The AAP has demanded an immediate withdrawal and ban on controversial textbooks of history for Class XII, levelling allegations against the Akali Dal-BJP and Congress governments for “tampering with the Sikh history”.
Party spokesperson and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy had been hatched to distort the facts about the Sikh history and that of Punjab and its martyrs. He said this misinformation and distorted facts were being served to the new generation, but the Congress and SAD-BJP governments did not care because they were only thinking of making money through ‘book mafia’ in collaboration with the private publishing houses. “That is why books with many mistakes are being sold for Rs 400 to the Class XII students,” it claimed. Sandhwan demanded withdrawal of the book and ban on certain such books. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...