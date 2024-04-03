Ban on 22 breeds of dog in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 2

Terming the incidents of attacks on humans and small children by dogs with rabid tendencies as serious and alarming, Faridkot Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar here has issued orders to impose a complete ban on keeping of 22 types of dog breeds.

He said in the instructions received from Delhi and Chandigarh, orders have been issued by the Delhi High Court to keep stray dogs at pounds and to impose a complete ban on these in public places. In these orders issued by the court, orders have been given to impose a complete ban on the purchase and sale of dogs of some breeds. He also said those who had already kept dogs of the banned breeds as pets should get these sterilised, to check further breeding.

Among these restricted breeds (mix and crossbreeds) are Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Eno, American Shepherd Shire Terrier, Filah Barcelero, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerbull, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Ovcharka), South Russian Shepherd Dog (Ovcharka) Tronjak Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiff (Boerbull) Rottweiler, Terrier, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Akbus Dogs, Muscovy Guard Dog, Cane Corso, Kinario and every type of dog commonly known as Ben Dog.

He also said the Animal Husbandry Department should not give any licence or permission for sale or breeding of such dogs.

