Ban on Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 23

Ahead of the kite season during the Basant Panchami celebrations, the government has banned the sale, storage and purchase of Chinese string.

“The DGP has been directed to immediately issue directions to all SHOs to conduct raids within their area of jurisdiction,” said Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

All DCs had been directed to inform the public about it, he added.