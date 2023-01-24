Ban on Chinese string

Chandigarh, January 23
Ahead of the kite season during the Basant Panchami celebrations, the government has banned the sale, storage and purchase of Chinese string.
“The DGP has been directed to immediately issue directions to all SHOs to conduct raids within their area of jurisdiction,” said Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
All DCs had been directed to inform the public about it, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...