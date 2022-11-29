Bandi Singhs’ Release: SGPC gears up to garner support

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Seeking the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has prepared special pro formas for the signature campaign, which will start on December 1.

The pro formas aim to apprise the common people about the cases on Sikh prisoners.

“Pro formas will be filled by residents bearing their credentials at the camps to be set up at gurdwaras, educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, cities, towns and important intersections,” said Dhami. After the signature campaign, a one-day protest will be held at Chandigarh and thereafter the pro formas would be handed over to the Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

#SGPC #Sikhs