Bandi Singhs’ Release: SGPC gears up to garner support

Amritsar, November 28
Seeking the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has prepared special pro formas for the signature campaign, which will start on December 1.
The pro formas aim to apprise the common people about the cases on Sikh prisoners.
“Pro formas will be filled by residents bearing their credentials at the camps to be set up at gurdwaras, educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, cities, towns and important intersections,” said Dhami. After the signature campaign, a one-day protest will be held at Chandigarh and thereafter the pro formas would be handed over to the Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’