Bandi Singhs: SGPC to submit 25 lakh signatures to Punjab Governor

Amritsar, April 23

The SGPC is all set to submit 25 lakh signatures to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on April 27 for the release of Sikh political prisoners.

After holding a ‘Panthic Ekath’ (religious congregation) at the Akal Takht, a four-member delegation of the SGPC led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami will submit signatures to the Governor in Chandigarh on April 27.

The signature campaign with signees’ credentials was launched by the SGPC for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ on December 1.