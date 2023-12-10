Bandi Singhs: Takht panel to meet PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

Akal Takht-constituted a five-member high-level committee to find ways to secure the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in former Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, and other Bandi Singhs has decided to meet PM Narendra Modi in this regard.

The meeting, held at the SGPC office here on Saturday, was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. After holding a two-hour-long discussion over the matter, Dhami said as per the decision of the panellists, a letter would soon be sent to Prime Minister Modi for a meeting with the committee members.

