Bank retirees seek pension increase on pattern of RBI staff

Malerkotla, June 13

Retired bank officials today sought pension updation, liberalisation of health insurance policies and decision of crucial issues at par with personnel of the Reserve Bank of India.

During a meeting at Kup village, pensioners urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept their long-pending demands at the earliest.

Kewal Krishan Bansal, chief, All Bank Retiree Forum, said they would submit memorandums to newly elected MPs in this regard.

“The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) vide affidavit in September 2022, had submitted in a relevant court that ‘there is no provision for any pension updation where during 1993 agreement it was held that ‘provision for pension is forthcoming’,” said Bansal lamenting that the IBA had also shown lack of funds as another excuse for non-implementation of pension updation.

Referring to information received by one of the union leaders through the Right to Information Act (RTI), Bansal added that funds worth 3.5 lakh crore were available with banks over a year ago.

“The Reserve Bank of India has been revising and updating pension for its former employees. The Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to listen to grievances of retirees of nationalised banks, including the State Bank of India,” said Kedar Nath Kapila, patron, All Bank Retiree Forum.

