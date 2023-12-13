Bank, revenue officials depose in ex-MLA case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 12

To prove its disproportionate assets case against former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) produced bank and revenue officials (patwaris) as witnesses in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot. The witnesses provided details of the bank transactions and land records in the name of family members of the former MLA.

The counsel for Dhillon also moved an application in the court, seeking a direction to the VB to supply him copies of records seized during investigation but not made part of the challan. The former Faridkot MLA has been booked and challaned by the VB for disproportionate assets and purchasing ‘benami’ properties in the names of co-accused Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh.

During the hearing, the VB claimed that it had sufficient material to make a prima-facie case against all accused. However, the counsel for accused Gursewak claimed he had the capacity to purchase the properties in his own name and there was “no iota of evidence to prove his complicity in the allegations levelled against Dhillon”.

While perusing the police report with appended documents, the court said a prima-facie case existed against all accused under Section 120-B of IPC for hatching a criminal conspiracy under which benami properties and benami transactions were done by the disproportionate income derived by accused Dhillon.

#Congress #Faridkot