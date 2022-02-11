Bank staffer suspended over poll code violation

Sangrur, February 10
A clerk-cum-data entry operator, Vikramdeep Singh, posted at the Branch Office of Cooperative Bank, Sangrur, has been suspended for violating the model code of conduct.
As per the suspension orders issued by the District Manager of the bank, in violation of the poll code, Vikramdeep was found involved in political activities and is thus suspended with immediate effect. The suspension order states that during the period of suspension, he would report to the Lehragaga branch headquarters and would not leave the office without an approval of the competent authority.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ramvir has directed all officers and employees, involved in the election process, to strictly follow the instructions of the EC. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...