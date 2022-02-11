Bank staffer suspended over poll code violation

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 10

A clerk-cum-data entry operator, Vikramdeep Singh, posted at the Branch Office of Cooperative Bank, Sangrur, has been suspended for violating the model code of conduct.

As per the suspension orders issued by the District Manager of the bank, in violation of the poll code, Vikramdeep was found involved in political activities and is thus suspended with immediate effect. The suspension order states that during the period of suspension, he would report to the Lehragaga branch headquarters and would not leave the office without an approval of the competent authority.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ramvir has directed all officers and employees, involved in the election process, to strictly follow the instructions of the EC. —