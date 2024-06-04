Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

On the eve of the Lok Sabha poll results, the main political parties in Punjab were busy making an assessment of their likely performance. Though chiefs of all four major parties — the Congress, AAP, BJP and SAD — claimed victory on all 13 seats, an internal assessment by each party gave a more realistic picture.

Sources in the ruling AAP say they are confident of winning between five to seven seats. The Congress too analysed the polling trend at the party’s war room. Its strategists are expecting to win at least six seats. Unlike others, the strategists shared the party’s likely victory in Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Only the saffron party, which faced farmers’ ire during campaigning in the state, is upbeat after the exit poll results. It is hoping to win two to five seats and is looking at a steep increase in its vote share.

Though on record, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal too said they would win all 13 seats, an internal assessment by the party gives it five or six seats. The most prestigious seat for the SAD is Bathinda, where sitting MP Harsimrat Badal is seeking a re-election. She is hoping to ride on anti-incumbency against AAP in key areas. Another important seat is Ferozepur, which has remained the Shiromani Akali Dal citadel for the last six elections.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said the counting of votes would commence at 8 am on Tuesday. A total of 64 counting observers would oversee the process. He said officials had been tasked with ensuring that the counting was conducted transparently, efficiently and in strict adherence to the EC guidelines.

