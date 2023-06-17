Banwarilal Purohit presses for US Consulate in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 16
Making a strong case in favour of the US Consulate in Chandigarh, Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to the External Affairs Minister.
The Governor stated that Indian diaspora comprises sizeable number of Punjabis who were connected with their roots in Punjab. This makes a good case for the US Consulate in Chandigarh.
He referred to the demand for an additional Consulate in India, which even the Congressmen were pressing for.
The letter mentioned that India has five embassies in the US, while the latter has only four.
The Governor said the US Consulate in Chandigarh would touch social, economic and cultural dimensions of the state.
