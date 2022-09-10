 Bar on bail in drug cases not valid if search provisions violated: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Bar on bail in drug cases not valid if search provisions violated: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Bar on bail in drug cases not valid if search provisions violated: Punjab and Haryana High Court

In a significant judgment liable to change the way drug cases are adjudicated, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the bar on bail in cases involving commercial quantity of narcotics will not apply where search provisions have prima facie been violated.

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 9

In a significant judgment liable to change the way drug cases are adjudicated, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the bar on bail in cases involving commercial quantity of narcotics will not apply where search provisions have prima facie been violated.

Section 37 provision won’t apply here

Since there is a prima facie violation of provisions of Section 50 of the NDPS Act, the bar contained under Section 37 of the Act will not apply in the present case, especially in view of the fact that the petitioner is stated to be not involved in any other case. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri

The ruling by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the High Court came on second regular bail petition filed by an accused in a case registered on September 11, 2021, under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar Dhuri police station in Sangrur district.

Taking up the matter, Justice Puri asserted a perusal of consent memo shown to the court, prima facie, made it clear that there was a violation of Section 50 of the Act related to search. The provision is aimed at protecting an accused from false implication. The police are required to properly inform the accused of his right of getting searched in the presence of a magistrate or a gazetted officer.

Justice Puri asserted it was settled law that Section 50 was mandatory in nature. The purpose was to provide a safeguard to the accused that has an option to get searched in the presence of either a gazetted officer or a magistrate. But the only thing a police officer asked was whether he was ready to part with Tramadol tablets he was having, instead of giving an offer to him to get searched.

Allowing the bail plea, Justice Puri added: “This court is of the view that since there is a prima facie violation of provisions of Section 50, the bar contained under Section 37 of the NDPS Act will not apply in the present case, especially in view of the fact that the petitioner is stated to be not involved in any other case. It is also not the case of the state that in case the petitioner is released on bail, he may repeat the offence or may abscond from justice. Therefore, the twin conditions contained under Section 37 of the NDPS Act for making a departure contained therein remain satisfied.”

Section 37 makes it clear that the severity or strictness in granting bail was applicable to offences involving commercial quantity. It indicates that no person accused of an offence punishable under this law “shall be released on bail or on his own bond unless the public prosecutor has been given an opportunity to oppose the application for such release and where the public prosecutor opposes the application, the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

5
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

6
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

7
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

8
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

9
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

10
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


Cities

View All

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner