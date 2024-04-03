Bargari sacrilege accused Kler granted bail

Chandigarh , April 2
Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has granted bail to Pardeep Kler, an accused in the Bargari sacrilege cases. Kler was arrested by the Faridkot police from Gurugram in February.
Kler has named Honeypreet, the “adopted daughter” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, as one of the main conspirators in the Bargari sacrilege incidents of 2015 in Faridkot district.
Appearing on behalf of the accused, senior advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu along with counsel Jagjit Singh argued before the court that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. Sidhu said nobody has been named in the FIR and the case was politically motivated.
The accused was never nominated till date in any statement made by the complainant during the course of the investigation. The accused was named in the FIR on the basis of disclosure statement of the co-accused Mohinder Pal Bittu who was in judicial custody in some other case.
