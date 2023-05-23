Bargari sacrilege cases: Proclaimed offender 'Sandeep Bareta' arrested in Bangalore

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

Proclaimed Offender in Bargari sacrilege cases, Sandeep Bareta was arrested at the Bangalore airport today in pursuance of lookout notice issued by the Punjab Police.

Punjab Police informed in a tweet that a police party has been sent for getting the accused for his production before a court and seeking police remand for custodial interrogation.

Of the three sacrilege cases, the first case pertained to theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Gurdwara Sahib at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015. Then, on September 25, two posters containing derogatory remarks against Sikh religion, Sikh preachers and Guru Granth Sahib were found pasted outside Dhodha Peer Gate at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. The third incident was reported on October 12, when the pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found strewn outside the Bargari gurdwara as well as in the village streets.

