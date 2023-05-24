Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Faridkot police have said the arrest of sacrilege accused on Tuesday turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

"A communication from Immigration Authorities, #Bengaluru Airport was received regarding detaining of Sandeep s/o Om Prakash r/o New Delhi) matching the description of Sacrilege accused Sandeep Bareta on the basis of LOC issued by Faridkot Police in Bargari Sacrilege Cases. (1/2)", tweeted Faridkot Police.

"The matter was promptly duly verified. It has been found that the detained person at Bengaluru Airport is not the wanted Sacrilege accused Sandeep Bareta r/o Sirsa, #Haryana (2/2)"

A communication from Immigration Authorities, #Bengaluru Airport was received regarding detaining of Sandeep s/o Om Prakash r/o New Delhi) matching the description of Sacrilege accused Sandeep Bareta on the basis of LOC issued by Faridkot Police in Bargari Sacrilege Cases. (1/2) — Faridkot Police (@FaridkotPolice) May 24, 2023

Police had claimed to arrest one of the main conspirators, Sandeep Bareta, from the Bengaluru airport in 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents in Faridkot.

Bareta was a member of the national executive committee of the Dera Sacha Sauda headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim. He had been absconding for the past eight years along with two other dera members Pardeep Kaler and Harsh Dhuri. All three were declared proclaimed offenders in the Burj Jawahar Ke and Bargari sacrilege cases in 2020.