 Bargari sacrilege: SC shifts trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seven others from Faridkot to Chandigarh

Accused had moved top court seeking transfer of sacrilege cases

Gurmeet Ram Rahim. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered shifting the trial in three cases against Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim and seven others in connection with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege from Faridkot to Chandigarh.

A Bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed the petition filed by accused to transfer the trial out of Punjab after it was pointed out that Pardeep Singh Kataria alias Raju Dhodhi—a Dera follower and an accused in the sacrilege cases—was killed in Faridkot in November 2022. Kataria was on bail when he was killed by unidentified assailants.

The accused who had moved the top court seeking transfer of sacrilege cases were Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, Nishan Singh, and Baljit Singh.

Earlier, the top court had refused to transfer the pending trial from Bathinda, Moga and Faridkot districts in Punjab to a court in Delhi or any other state. But the Bench allowed the latest transfer petition in view of a heightened threat to their lives.

