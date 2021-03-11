Barnala: 37 kanals land vacated

Tribune News Service

Barnala: The administration removed encroachments from 37 kanal at Moom village. DC Harish Nayar said a family had encroached upon the land for over 50 years.“After the directions of the government, we asked the family to vacate the land,” said the DC. TNS

Two booked for theft

Muktsar: The police have booked two persons for allegedly committing a theft at a shop at Sukhna Ablu village and desecrating Gutka Sahib. The thieves stole Rs 24,000, some valuables and threw Gutka Sahib on the terrace. TNS

Meet on Sikh prisoners today

Anandpur Sahib: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has appealed to all the Sikh religious and political outfits to join hands and attend May 11 meeting in Amritsar to discuss and strategise the release of Sikh political prisoners.