Barnala: 37 kanals land vacated

Barnala: The administration removed encroachments from 37 kanal at Moom village. DC Harish Nayar said a family had encroached upon the land for over 50 years.“After the directions of the government, we asked the family to vacate the land,” said the DC. TNS
Two booked for theft
Muktsar: The police have booked two persons for allegedly committing a theft at a shop at Sukhna Ablu village and desecrating Gutka Sahib. The thieves stole Rs 24,000, some valuables and threw Gutka Sahib on the terrace. TNS
Meet on Sikh prisoners today
Anandpur Sahib: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has appealed to all the Sikh religious and political outfits to join hands and attend May 11 meeting in Amritsar to discuss and strategise the release of Sikh political prisoners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...