Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala , November 24

Gurmeet Kaur Grewal, 62, and her husband Palwinder Singh Grewal, who retired as Executive Engineer from the PSPCL, use paddy straw for growing various vegetables on their six-acre farm without using any chemical.

For the past four years, they have been using mulching technique to grow vegetables with the help of their workers.

“When we started growing crops here, we decided to use methods that will be more environment- friendly,” said Gurmeet Kaur.

The couple said they got paddy straw from nearby farms and scattered on the farm, thereby covering the top layer of soil. They covered the field with almost three inches of paddy straw. With this coverage, vegetables require lesser water and the soil turns healthier with an increase in its humus content.

“We do not use any fertiliser or another chemical for growing wheat and vegetables. We cultivate garlic, potato, ragi, moong and other crops in our fields,” said Palwinder Singh.

He said instead of burning stubble, it could be used to increase productivity and grow food without chemicals. The farm residue produced in their farm is also ploughed back into fields using rotavator. Barnala ADC Lovejeet Kalsi visited the fields and offered all possible help to the couple.

