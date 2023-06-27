Barnala fourth in state to enter green zone

Sangrur, June 26
Barnala has become fourth district in state to enter the green zone of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) by declaring 25 per cent of its 122 villages open defecation free plus (ODF plus).
Congratulating the Barnala district administration for its achievement, the Minister for Water Resources and Environment and local MLA, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, said their efforts had borne fruit.
He said, “Under the Phase I of the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets have been constructed in homes. Now, under Phase II of the project, special attention is being paid to public cleanliness.”
