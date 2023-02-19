Barnala police bust gang of criminals; 10 held, arms, ammunition seized

ANI

Barnala, February 19

With the arrest of 10 accused, Barnala Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in murder, burglary and snatching incidents. Six rifles, two pistols, one revolver, 35 live cartridges and two Scorpio cars were also seized from the accused during the raid, police said.

.@BarnalaPolice busted a gang of criminals and Arrested a total of 10 accused, Recovered 6 Rifles, 2 Pistols, 1 Revolver, 35 live cartridges & 2 Scorpio cars.



Previously Criminal cases like Murder, Burglary, Snatching, NDPS, Arms Act were registered in different districts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qlL9ZwnU9U — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) February 19, 2023

FIR is registered, Arrested accused Satnam @ Khan is associate member of Gangster Manpreet Manna group.



Further investigation is being conducted and backward & forward linkages of gang associations are under scrutiny (2/2)#ActionAgainstGangsters pic.twitter.com/x33ypHdi4H — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) February 19, 2023

According to police, the gang had been involved in several cases of murder, burglary and snatching. Cases under NDPS and Arms Act were also registered in different districts against the accused.

An FIR has been registered in this case. One of the accused Satnam alias Khan is a member of the Manpreet Manna gang.

Further investigations are being conducted by police to check into the linkages of the gang with other gangs operating in the state, police said.

