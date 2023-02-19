Barnala police bust gang of criminals; 10 held, arms, ammunition seized

ANI
Barnala, February 19
With the arrest of 10 accused, Barnala Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in murder, burglary and snatching incidents. Six rifles, two pistols, one revolver, 35 live cartridges and two Scorpio cars were also seized from the accused during the raid, police said.
.@BarnalaPolice busted a gang of criminals and Arrested a total of 10 accused, Recovered 6 Rifles, 2 Pistols, 1 Revolver, 35 live cartridges & 2 Scorpio cars.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) February 19, 2023
Previously Criminal cases like Murder, Burglary, Snatching, NDPS, Arms Act were registered in different districts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qlL9ZwnU9U
FIR is registered, Arrested accused Satnam @ Khan is associate member of Gangster Manpreet Manna group.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) February 19, 2023
Further investigation is being conducted and backward & forward linkages of gang associations are under scrutiny (2/2)#ActionAgainstGangsters pic.twitter.com/x33ypHdi4H
According to police, the gang had been involved in several cases of murder, burglary and snatching. Cases under NDPS and Arms Act were also registered in different districts against the accused.
An FIR has been registered in this case. One of the accused Satnam alias Khan is a member of the Manpreet Manna gang.
Further investigations are being conducted by police to check into the linkages of the gang with other gangs operating in the state, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation
EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...
Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve
Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...
CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case
Manish Sisodia had sought a week’s time to join the probe
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test
Hosts go 2-0 up in series; 3rd Test to be played in Indore f...
Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road
The Bolero was on its way from Patiala to Moga