Barnala: State-level games opened

Barnala: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurated the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan games at SD College here on Saturday. Three lakh players from the state are participating in the games. TNS

1-kg opium seized

Muktsar: The police arrested Jasveer Singh of Sirsa in Haryana from Rathrian village for allegedly possessing 1-kg opium on Friday. He has been booked under the NDPS Act. TNS

Man held for minor’s rape

Abohar: Joban Singh of Ratta Tibba village has been held for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law. He has been booked under the IPC and POCSO Act.