Parvesh Sharma
Barnala, March 2
Barnala student Chandan Jindal (22), who had been admitted to a hospital in Ukraine since February 2, died there this morning.
The family has written to senior authorities to bring back the body. Chandan’s father Shishan Jindal, who went to Ukraine to take care of his ailing son, is also stuck there. “My cousin Chandan Jindal, who was pursuing MBBS at Vinnytsia National Memorial Medical University in Ukraine, was admitted to a hospital there after suffering an ischemic stroke on February 2. He was operated upon on February 4. Today, we got information about his death,” said Neeraj Jindal, vice-president of the BJP’s Punjab unit.
“His father is also stuck in Ukraine. We are in touch with senior authorities of Punjab and the Union Government to bring him back,” Neeraj said. Barnala DC Kumar Saurav Raj held a meeting with the parents of students stuck in Ukraine and said efforts were on to ensure safe evacuation of all students. “We have written to the authorities concerned to take up the matter with MEA to make arrangements to bring back the body of Chandan and to evacuate his father,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations