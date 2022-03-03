Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala, March 2

Barnala student Chandan Jindal (22), who had been admitted to a hospital in Ukraine since February 2, died there this morning.

The family has written to senior authorities to bring back the body. Chandan’s father Shishan Jindal, who went to Ukraine to take care of his ailing son, is also stuck there. “My cousin Chandan Jindal, who was pursuing MBBS at Vinnytsia National Memorial Medical University in Ukraine, was admitted to a hospital there after suffering an ischemic stroke on February 2. He was operated upon on February 4. Today, we got information about his death,” said Neeraj Jindal, vice-president of the BJP’s Punjab unit.

“His father is also stuck in Ukraine. We are in touch with senior authorities of Punjab and the Union Government to bring him back,” Neeraj said. Barnala DC Kumar Saurav Raj held a meeting with the parents of students stuck in Ukraine and said efforts were on to ensure safe evacuation of all students. “We have written to the authorities concerned to take up the matter with MEA to make arrangements to bring back the body of Chandan and to evacuate his father,” he said.

#indians in ukraine