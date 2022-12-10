Barnala to get 12 clinics: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 9

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said 12 Aam Aadmi Clinics are being set up in Barnala district to provide better health facilities to residents near their homes. He said this while visiting the site of Aam Aadmi Clinic in Sekha village recently.

Two of the new clinics will be coming up in urban areas at the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in Prem Nagar and Sandhu Patti, while the remaining 10 in rural areas — Bhathlan, Hamidi, Sekha, Thikriwala, Rureke Kalan, Chhapa, Gehlan, Dhilwan, Sehna and Tallewal.

The minister said various government departments, including the Rural Development and Panchayat and Public Works Department and the Mandi Board, had been entrusted with the job of commissioning these clinics.

