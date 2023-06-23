Barnala tops in making UDI cards

Sangrur, June 22
Barnala district has secured first rank in the state in making Unique Disability Identification (UDI) cards .
Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated the administration for their work.
