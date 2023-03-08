Barnala villages to have 30 sports parks

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 7

To promote sports , the government will construct 30 sports parks in various villages of Barnala district.

The construction work has already been started at some places in the district

The parks will have tracks, grass, floodlights, fountain irrigation system, volleyball grounds, boundary wall, open gyms

The government will spend around Rs 10 crore on the parks and work has already been started at some places.

As per sources, the parks will have tracks, grass, floodlights, fountain irrigation system, volleyball grounds, boundary wall, open gyms, swings and other facilities.

“It’s a welcome step as despite big claims of various governments, we have still been hearing that many sportspersons, who come from villages, do not have even proper place to practice in their villages. It’s a good start and the government should construct such parks in all villages,” said Chamkaur Singh, a leader of the BKU Ugrahan from Barnala district.

The villages which will get parks include Badbar, Jhalour, Bhaini Mehraj, Kattu, Harigarh, Karmgarh, Thuewal, Nagal, Sekha, Pharwahi, Chhiniwal Khurd, Raisar Punjab, Pandori, Kutba, Chananwal, Naraingarh Sohina, Sehjra, Raisar Patiala, Gehal, Bhila, Dhaner, Diwana, Sehna, Ughokay, Channa Gulab Singh wala, Bhotna, Jangiana, Vidhaty and Baloke.

Some area residents also asked the government to ensure transparency while utilising the sanctioned grant.

“Since the formation of our government, we have been taking steps to improve sports facilities across Punjab. Thirty sports parks are being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Barnala,” said Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is the local MLA.

Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur said the sports parks would give youngsters a chance to hone their sports skills.

“The funds have come from the discretionary fund of Hayer, the 15th Finance Commission and MGNREGA,” said ADC (D) Paramvir Singh.

