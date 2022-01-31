Barring Congress, 3 parties bet on outsiders in high-stakes Dhuri seat

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 30

Barring Congress candidate and local MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, the three main Opposition parties — SAD, BJP and AAP — have given tickets to outsiders, nominees belonging to other Assembly segments, in high-stakes Dhuri constituency.

AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann who belongs to Satauj village of Dirba constituency and lives in Sangrur while SAD-BSP candidate Parkash Chand Garg belongs to Bhawanigarh of the Sangrur constituency and BJP candidate Randeep Singh Deol, who is also the district president, also belongs to Sangrur constituency. Meanwhile, MLA Goldy belongs to Punnawal village and lives in Dhuri along with his family.

Apart from highlighting the developmental works he has undertaken, Goldy has also been raising the issue of outsiders landing at Dhuri for the elections. “My family and I have lived among Dhuri residents during the past five years. But the candidates of other parties have landed here now and they will leave the constituency after the Assembly elections. Apart from me, residents themselves have started raising the issue of outsiders as they know that only Goldy is their real son and brother,” the Congress candidate said.

Sharing his views, Gurmeet Singh, a senior citizen, said: “I have heard the outsider chorus being raised by Goldy and some other residents. Mann is our MP, but during the Assembly elections, the outsider tag may become an issue in coming days.”

Meanwhile, AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann said he had been visiting Dhuri and was in touch with the residents. “My opponents are levelling baseless allegations as I have regularly been visiting various villages of Dhuri constituency,” he added.

VOTERS WISER, CAN’T BE FOOLED Voters have become wiser now. A majority of the residents will analyse all aspects, including accessibility and the track record of the candidate, before casting their vote. No one can fool voters. Jugraj Singh, dhuri resident

