Based in Portugal, Moga youth booked in rape case

Moga, January 27

A 37-year-old woman originally hailing from Ludhiana district, living in Italy, was allegedly cheated and raped by a Moga youth, staying in Portugal, on the pretext of wedding, police officials said here today.

The victim alleged that Lovepreet Singh Brar, son of Bhupinder Singh Brar, originally resident of Preet Nagar, Moga, now settled in Portugal met her through a mutual friend a few years ago.

Since both of them were living in Europe at the time, they developed a friendship and later, Lovepreet proposed her for wedding.

On the pretext of wedding, Lovepreet developed physical relations with the victim when they came to India. They met on several occasions in the past few years, said GS Ghumman, legal counsel of the victim, while adding that Lovepreet refused to marry her last year.

Instead, he tried to marry another woman when he came back home, last year. After coming to know about Lovepreet’s marriage, the victim filed a written complaint with the SSP, Moga, against Lovepreet alleging sexual harassment and cheating. After the police complaint was filed, Lovepreet reportedly did not marry the other woman and went back to Portugal.

After a preliminary probe, the Moga police had registered a criminal case under Sections 376, 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code against Lovepreet, who is yet to be arrested.

A look-out notice is likely to be issued against him at all international airports.

