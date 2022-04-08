Basic amenities missing, Ludhiana anganwari centres cry for assistance

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 7

Most of the anganwari centres in the district are in a bad state. While most of the centres in the city are running from rented places, a majority of these don’t even have basic facilities.

There are as many as 2,450 anganwari centres in the district, most of which have dingy rooms and are without toys, books, washrooms, benches or even mattresses. In the absence of focus and timely attention from the government agencies, the real aim of the anganwari centres seems to have been lost.

The centres in the Haibowal area, Jawahar Nagar Camp and Dhakka Colony are a neglected lot. Since the new government has taken over in Punjab, there is so much panic among the workers that they are not ready to share their plight.

Anju Mehta, a leader of anganwari workers here, said one centre had to have 20 children on an average. “However, as the pre-primary classes were shifted to government schools in rural areas in recent years and due to the lack of basic facilities, there are just 7-10 small

children at one centre. Meanwhile, there are many centres with not more than two or three children,” Mehta added.

“In Jawahar Nagar Camp and Dhakka Colony, children have no access to washrooms and in case of emergency, senior students accompany juniors to their respective homes to answer the nature’s call,” she said.

“We can serve food but even that is not up to the mark. If wheat is there, there is no sugar and if rice comes, there is no dal. These centres are in a pathetic condition as no attention is being paid by the government agencies. Neither pregnant mothers nor children are being benefitted from these neglected centres,” rued a worker at an anganwari centre, adding that after so much struggle, their salary was increased recently to Rs 9,500.

Meanwhile, Subhash Rani, president, Anganwari Union, said: “We have worked a lot to eradicate polio and TB by spreading awareness, but the real aim of these centres is lost today. The government is not paying any attention towards enrolling more children, pregnant and lactating mothers because they are not spending the money for the real cause. Students from 3-6 years of age are being shifted to schools. We are sitting idle at many centres as there are no children. Moreover, at many centres, rooms are dingy and small, there are no toilets, fans, books or toys then why will anyone send their child to such a place?”