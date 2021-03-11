Basic amenities to all, clean admn focus areas says Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Bathinda rural MLA

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 30

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) first-time MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta (42) from the Bathinda Rural constituency in Bathinda district says his focus is to “eradicate drugs, provide clean administration and basic amenities to the residents of his segment”.

Married to 2007-batch IPS officer Sanmeet Kaur, Kotfatta has done BTech (Mechanical) and is a businessman in the information technology sector. Kotfatta said: “My aim is to serve public selflessly and become a bridge between the government and people to get as many works of people done from the authorities. I will also work in the direction of eradicating corruption from the system.”

The AAP MLA said he would work with utmost sincerity and ensure basic amenities along with all-round development in his assembly segment. Providing potable drinking water and making canal water reach tail-end villages of irrigational purposed are also among the MLA’s priorities.

“I have already started working on a plan to make my segment drug-free and bring out our youth from the menace so that their energy could be utilised in the positive direction,” Kotfatta said, adding several posts in schools and health centres had been vacant and he would try to fill them on priority. Also, on his agenda are providing the best health and education facilities. Further, he plans to implement the Seechewal model, which is a simple and scientific way to treat domestic effluents, in the villages.