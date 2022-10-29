Basmati 1121 attracts exporters to Fazilka mandi

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 28

The aromatic 1121 fine variety of basmati is attracting a record number of rice exporters this year to the Fazilka grain market.

According to sources, more than 25 exporters have already visited the grain market in Fazilka, which is one of the largest paddy producing belts of the region.

Arhtiya Association president Davinder Sachdeva said exporters sell basmati in the Gulf where there are bulk buyers of the variety.

Official sources said of the total arrival of 36,988 metric tonnes (MT) of basmati, 35,264 MT had been purchased by private players in Fazilka district till Thursday evening.

Sachdeva alleged that earlier rice millers often used to form a cartel to buy the paddy at a lower price, but after the entry of exporters in large numbers, the farmers are being offered remunerative prices for the produce.

The basmati variety was sold at the rate of Rs 3,850 per quintal in Fazilka today. The rate is much higher as compared to the last year.

