Bassi Pathana legislator Rupinder Singh vows to improve health

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

Newly elected Bassi Pathana legislator Rupinder Singh (42) kept a low profile as an AAP volunteer when he joined the party in 2017. Now that he is part of the government, he knows he has to step forward and shoulder the responsibility to bring about a change that his party espoused in the run-up to the elections.

He defeated then Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Dr Manohar Singh. The MLA has lofty dreams about his constituency, which was once known as the hub of sewing machine parts industry and ranked number one in Asia.

“My priority is to restore the lost glory of the industry by providing traders with loans and subsidies. This will generate employment opportunities for the youth of Bassi Pathana,” he says.

Singh points out the sewerage system at Bassi Pathana and Khamano town are in deplorable condition. “I will get the sewerage system repaired soon.”

The first-time MLA, who is a post-graduate, says education and healthcare figure on top of his agenda.

Singh has asked officials to be punctual and respect all those who visit their offices.